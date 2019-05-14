MAGNUSSON

LEIF

Retired attorney, of Berwyn PA, passed away May 2, 2019 at the age of 72 of pulmonary fibrosis. Beloved husband of Charlotte Sibley, dear brother of Joan Magnusson Hubbard, adored uncle of Taylor Hubbard, Carrie Willimann, Laurie Boatwright, Celeste Grace, Chuck Boatwright and Jennifer Lint.

Leif grew up in Alexandria VA, graduating from Wakefield High School in 1965 and from Middlebury College in 1969, majoring in Political Science. He went to Brooklyn Law School while working at Waterman Steamship Company, graduat-ing in 1983, proud to be third generation of American-Icelandic lawyers. Leif practiced general law in NJ and was honored to serve as the court-appointed attorney for an incapacitated man for 10 years.

After moving to PA, Leif became interested in genealogy, carefully reviewing his mother's 20-year research on the Lawsing and Magnusson families. He updated her work, wrote an insightful summary, added maps and photos and had it published to give to family members. Leif kept letters -- and his friends were fortunate enough to have received from him some of their own letters sent to him decades ago.

Deep appreciation for people, for the past and the present is Leif's hallmark. Deep love of Mozart, good books, good conversation, and lifelong learn-ing is his legacy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Main Line Unitarian Church, 816 South Valley Forge Rd., Devon PA 19333, www.mluc.org Saturday, June 01, 2019, at 1 P.M. EDT with a collation to follow at the Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Rd., Media PA 19063, www.providenceac.org,

Mendelssohn Club Chorus of Philadelphia, P.O. Box 59522, Philadelphia PA 19102,

www.mcchorus.org or

Randolph Senior Citizens' Center, 6 Hale St., Randolph, VT 05060. www.sweeneyfunerals.com

