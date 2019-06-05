MARSH

DR. LEIGH ANDREW

Passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at age 90. Leigh was born in West Newton, PA on March 4, 1929 to James and Helen Marsh. From a young age he wanted to be a veterinarian. He achieved this goal by attending Penn State University to earn a BS ('51) and MS ('56) in Animal Industry; serving in the Air Force as a Lieutenant during the Korean War; and earning a VMD from the Veterinary School at the University of Pennsylvania ('59).

In 1958 he married his beloved wife Sally and they purchased a veterinary practice in North Philadelphia. Known as 'Doc,' he worked there for 55 years until age 86. They raised their family in the East Falls neighborhood of Philadelphia. Leigh was a passionate collector of rugs and art who could talk for hours about Turkmen rugs and Pennsylvania Impressionistic art from the New Hope School.

Leigh was preceded in death by his wife Sally; parents James and Helen; and siblings James, Mae and Grace. He is survived by his children Jonathan (Barbara) of Albuquerque, NM, James (Laurie) of Poughkeepsie, NY, and Jane (Brian) of Arvada, CO; granddaughters Clara and Annie; his sister Esther; many nieces and nephews; and his cat "Slim Cooley." There will be a visitation for family and friends at the McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME on Friday, June 7 from 6 - 8 P.M. in West Newton, PA and a Funeral Service on Saturday, June 8 at 11 A.M. A memorial service will take place in Philadelphia in the fall.

In lieu of flowers, send contri-butions to the John Almquist Innovation Fund at Penn State University - online at raise.psu.edu or mailed to 240 Ag Administration Building, University Park, PA 16802.

