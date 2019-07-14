|
|
COSTALAS
LENA
On July 12, 2019. Beloved wife of Gus. Loving mother of George K. (Kiki), John K. (Paula), Chris K., Steven (Kimberly) and James K. (Katrina). Adoring grandmother of Gus, Lena, Constantine, Anthony, James, Kayla, Nicholas, Christian Angelina and Antonio. Friends and Family may attend her Viewing Monday July 15, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:30 A.M. at The Greek Orthodox Church of St. Luke, 35 N. Malin Rd, Broomall, PA. 19008. and her Funeral Service will begin at 11:30 A.M. Int. Lawnview Cemetery, 500 Huntingdon Pike Rocklidge Pa. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to the church.
www.vraimfh.com
Published on Philly.com on July 14, 2019