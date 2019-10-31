|
FAIR
LENORE (nee Garmise)
On October 30, 2019. Wife of the late Gary Fair. Mother of Lisa Fair Pliskin and Kenneth (Lori) Fair. Sister of Madelon Roth. Grandmother of Mara and Michaela Pliskin and Melissa, Maddy and Molly Fair. Relatives and friends are invited to Services Sunday 1 P.M. at Temple Beth Hillel Beth El, 1001 Remington Rd., Wynnewood, PA. Interment Har Jehuda Cem. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. In lieu of flowers, contribu-tions in her memory may be made to www.simonsheart.org.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 31, 2019