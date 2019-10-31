Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Temple Beth Hillel Beth El
1001 Remington Rd
Wynnewood, PA
Resources
More Obituaries for LENORE FAIR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LENORE (Garmise) FAIR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LENORE (Garmise) FAIR Notice
FAIR
LENORE (nee Garmise)
On October 30, 2019. Wife of the late Gary Fair. Mother of Lisa Fair Pliskin and Kenneth (Lori) Fair. Sister of Madelon Roth. Grandmother of Mara and Michaela Pliskin and Melissa, Maddy and Molly Fair. Relatives and friends are invited to Services Sunday 1 P.M. at Temple Beth Hillel Beth El, 1001 Remington Rd., Wynnewood, PA. Interment Har Jehuda Cem. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. In lieu of flowers, contribu-tions in her memory may be made to www.simonsheart.org.

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LENORE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -