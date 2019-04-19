Home

On April 15, 2019, age 86 years, of Skippack and formerly of Glenside. Beloved husband of Mary Jean (nee Greger). Loving father of Deborah Koobrick, Sharon Melair, Michele Melair and Mary Jean Dougherty (John). Also survived by 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Brother of Mary Morrison (Daniel), Nicholas Melair (Elaine), Eleanor Reilly and the late Angeline Miller and Rose Ciavardelli. Funeral Mass Wednesday April 24th 11:00 A.M. Church of St. Luke the Evangelist, 2316 Fairhill Ave. (at Easton Rd.), Glenside, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the Church Wednesday after 9:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers donations in Leo's memory may be made to the Multiple System Atrophy Coalition at multiplesystematrophy.org/msa-donation.

www.mayfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 19, 2019
