KING
LEO F., JR.
Passed away on March 5, 2019 at the age of 77. He was a longtime resident of Woodlyn. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (nee Dinsmore). Devoted father of Kathleen M. King, Theresa A. King, Leo F. III (Mary Jane), and the late John F. (Frances) King. Dear brother of Kathleen Dinsmore; also survived by his 3 grand-children and 5 great grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing on Monday after 9:30 A.M. in the Church of Our Lady of Peace, Milmont Park, followed by a Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, memorial contri-butions in his memory to Asana Hospice, 300 Johnson Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 7, 2019