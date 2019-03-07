Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LEO KING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LEO F. KING Jr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

LEO F. KING Jr. Notice
KING
LEO F., JR.
Passed away on March 5, 2019 at the age of 77. He was a longtime resident of Woodlyn. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (nee Dinsmore). Devoted father of Kathleen M. King, Theresa A. King, Leo F. III (Mary Jane), and the late John F. (Frances) King. Dear brother of Kathleen Dinsmore; also survived by his 3 grand-children and 5 great grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing on Monday after 9:30 A.M. in the Church of Our Lady of Peace, Milmont Park, followed by a Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, memorial contri-butions in his memory to Asana Hospice, 300 Johnson Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078.
www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com


logo

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.