Jerome J. Cassizzi Funeral Home, Inc.
2913-17 East Thompson Street
Philadelphia, PA 19134
(215) 425-0978
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Jerome J. Cassizzi Funeral Home, Inc.
2913-17 East Thompson Street
Philadelphia, PA 19134
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Mother of Divine Grace Church
LEO J. MALLON Notice
MALLON
LEO J.
Nov. 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dolores (Schoell), devoted father of Kelly (Joseph) Caporale and the late Patrick and Lorrie Mallon, dear brother of James Mallon, Catherine Kaminski, Madeline McAlpirin and the late Mary McPhearson and Elizabeth Rhoback. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday at CASSIZZI FUNERAL HOME, 2913-17 E. Thompson St. (at Cambria) from 9:00 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. followed by his 11:00 A.M. Funeral Mass at Mother of Divine Grace Church. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 5, 2019
