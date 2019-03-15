|
SWEDE
LEO
Of Margate, NJ, formerly of Phila. Beloved husband of the late Rita Swede (nee Frank); loving father of the late Daniel Swede, and the late Richard Swede. Adoring grandfather of Nicole Swede, and Kaitlyn Swede. Cherished Uncle of Dan and Marci Kenny, Steven Labov, Phillip Moskowitz (Dr. Fern Grossman), Aileen Quell and Sharon Zukas. Great Uncle to Jaime Kenny, John and Rachel Zukas, Jacob and Amanda Quell, Eric Quell, Michael Moskowitz and the late Danielle Moskowitz Sinclair. He will be forever in our hearts. Relatives and friends are invited to interment graveside services at Montefiore Cem. on Sunday March 17, 2019 at 1:00 P.M., 600 Church Road, Jenkintown, PA 19046. A luncheon will follow services. Those wishing to remember Leo in a special way, may make a memorial contribution to the or American Bladder Cancer Society.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 15, 2019