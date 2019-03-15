Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for LEO SWEDE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LEO SWEDE

Notice Condolences Flowers

LEO SWEDE Notice
SWEDE
LEO


Of Margate, NJ, formerly of Phila. Beloved husband of the late Rita Swede (nee Frank); loving father of the late Daniel Swede, and the late Richard Swede. Adoring grandfather of Nicole Swede, and Kaitlyn Swede. Cherished Uncle of Dan and Marci Kenny, Steven Labov, Phillip Moskowitz (Dr. Fern Grossman), Aileen Quell and Sharon Zukas. Great Uncle to Jaime Kenny, John and Rachel Zukas, Jacob and Amanda Quell, Eric Quell, Michael Moskowitz and the late Danielle Moskowitz Sinclair. He will be forever in our hearts. Relatives and friends are invited to interment graveside services at Montefiore Cem. on Sunday March 17, 2019 at 1:00 P.M., 600 Church Road, Jenkintown, PA 19046. A luncheon will follow services. Those wishing to remember Leo in a special way, may make a memorial contribution to the or American Bladder Cancer Society.

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now