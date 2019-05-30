PICKUS

LEON C.

Of Mt. Laurel, NJ, passed away May 28, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Husband of the late Adele Pickus. Father of Robert (Loretta) Pickus, Russell (Cindy) Pickus and Leslie (Frank) Mazza. Grandfather of Brett (Karelis) Pickus, Rikki (Isaac) DeHart, Nicholas (Katie) Viscount, Dayna Mazza (fiancée Ben Mintz) and Jacob Mazza. Great grandfather of Hayden, Adele and Nolan. Friend and companion Pat Larrabee.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, he graduated from high school and was named the "Most Perfect Brooklyn High School Boy" a distinction that earned him a full scholarship to Pratt Institute, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. While attending Pratt, he married his childhood sweetheart and love of his life, Adele Ratner and had his first son, Robert. After graduating, he was drafted and served two years in the United States Navy as a Chief Petty Officer on a ship in the Mediterranean. While serving, his second son Russell was born. After being discharged from the Navy, Leon and his family moved to Southern New Jersey and he began his long career with RCA and Lockheed Martin, as an engineer and eventually a technical writer. Soon after, his daughter Leslie was born and the family moved to Willing-boro, NJ. Leon continued his career for 34 years, until his retirement. During that time, he studied at Drexel University, earning a Master's Degree in Communications.

His many activities included Toastmasters, painting, traveling the world and reading everything he could. He also volunteered and gave back to the community in many ways. He served as President of Temple Emanuel and was active in the Men's Club, still going to Torah study almost every Saturday and was a counselor for Contact, answering hotline calls all night. After losing his wife, he attended Hope for grief counselling, ultimately becoming a grief counselor there himself. Leon enjoyed playing poker every week with friends and taught himself bridge later in life. Nothing made Leon happier than spending time with his five grandchildren and, more recently, his three great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited Thursday, May 30, 2019 beginning 12:30 P.M. to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, NJ where Funeral Services will begin promptly at 1:00 P.M. Int. Crescent Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Leslie and Frank Mazza on Thursday immediately after the Interment and a service at approximately 7:00 P.M. and Friday from 11:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contri-butions can be made to the Adele Pickus Memorial Camp Harlam Scholarship Fund at Temple Adath Emanuel in Mt. Laurel.

