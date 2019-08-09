|
|
GARRISON
LEON
August 7, 2019 Husband of the late Sylvia; father of Cheryl (Barry) Nagel, and Sharon (Crispino) Pastore; brother of Lena Wallack; grandfather of Jason Ryan Nagel, Ava Jade and Ilana Sylvia Pastore; companion to Arlyne Knight. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Sunday, 9:30 A.M. precisely, GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. King David Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Cheryl and Barry Nagel. Contributions in his memory to B'nai Chaim Social, 10100 Jamison Ave., Room 207, Phila. PA 19116, or , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila. PA 19106.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 9, 2019