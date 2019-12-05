|
HILLMAN
LEON
December 3, 2019. Husband of Dolores "Dee" (nee Saltzberg). Father of Eric "Rick" (Andrea) Hillman and Dean (Alison) Hillman. Brother of the late Wilma Levy. Grandfather of Jordan, Jacob, Alyssa and Daniel. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Sunday 1 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed Sunday through Tuesday at the late residence. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation of the Delaware Valley, 385 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 www.SFDV.org or the ., 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 5, 2019