MASINO
LEON J.
Sept. 4, 2019. Husband of the late Gloria (nee Pellegrino). Companion of Mary Marandola. Beloved father of Gary (Karen) Masino, Peter (Susan) Marandola and the late Leon Joseph Masino. Brother of Connie Qually, Maryann Dunn, Elaine Martin, Linda (Joseph) Toppi, Jerry and the late Lucille and Frank. Father-in-law of Christine, brother-in-law of Carmela "Candy" Del Rossi and Nick (Antoinette) Venuto. Grandfather of Gary Jr., Eric Masino and Mia Rose Marandola. Leon was a proud member of Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 for over 50 years and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing Monday Eve 6-9 P.M. BALDI FUNERAL HOME, 1331 S. Broad St. (Ample Parking on Premises). Interment private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory to Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 Scholarship Fund, 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., Phila., PA 19147.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 6, 2019