Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LEONARD KORNACKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LEONARD A. KORNACKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LEONARD A. KORNACKI Notice
KORNACKI
LEONARD A.


Age 100, on August 22, 2019, Formerly of St. Clement Parish in SW Phila. A retired employee of Budd Co. and a 4th degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus. Beloved husband of the late Constance (nee Kulis). Devoted father of Rev. Matthew J. Kornacki, Eileen (the late Albert) Koerner and Constance (Daniel) Pacewicz. Also survived by 6 grand-children and 13 great grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tuesday 9:20 to 10:20 A.M., St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Road, Broomall, PA 19008. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Pius X Church at above address would be appreciated.
Arr. KING FUNERAL SERVICE
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LEONARD's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.