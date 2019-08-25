|
KORNACKI
LEONARD A.
Age 100, on August 22, 2019, Formerly of St. Clement Parish in SW Phila. A retired employee of Budd Co. and a 4th degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus. Beloved husband of the late Constance (nee Kulis). Devoted father of Rev. Matthew J. Kornacki, Eileen (the late Albert) Koerner and Constance (Daniel) Pacewicz. Also survived by 6 grand-children and 13 great grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tuesday 9:20 to 10:20 A.M., St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Road, Broomall, PA 19008. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Pius X Church at above address would be appreciated.
Arr. KING FUNERAL SERVICE
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 25, 2019