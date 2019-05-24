Home

BECKER
LEONARD


On May 23, 2019, of Wynnewood PA. Beloved husband of the late Freda (nee Goldman) Becker. Father of Eric Jon Becker and his wife Lisa and the late Mark William Becker and brother of the late Sidney Becker He is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Friday, 2 P.M., Haym Salomon Memorial Park, 200 Moores Rd., Frazer PA. The family will be returning to the late residence, until 8 P.M. Friday only.

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on May 24, 2019
