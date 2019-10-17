Home

CAVALIERE
LEONARD, SR.


Age 89, passed away peacefully October 16, 2019. Beloved husband of 67 years to Josephine (nee LoBiondo). Devoted father of Marie Cavaliere, Leonora Colace (Vincent T., II), Joanne Berenato (Robert J., Jr.), Diane Cavaliere, Deborah Jenkins (Alan J.) and Leonard Jr. (Ginamarie). Loving grandfather of Maria Murray, John P. Murray, Janae Fiorelli (John), Lindsey Mulhern (John P.), Nicholas A. Jenkins, Richard A. Jenkins, Vincent T. Colace III, Robert J. Berenato, III, Frankiann Cavaliere and Christian J. Cavaliere; great-grandfather of Nadia Hager, John A. Murray, Carly Hager, Luke A. Mulhern and Elianna Colace. Dear brother of the late Josephine Mezicco, Vincenza Lillie, Ferdinand Cavaliere, Albert Cavaliere and Concetta Valle.
"Pop", was the long-time proprietor of "Josie's Food Market" at 9th and Shunk in South Phila.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Sat. morning, Oct. 19., 9 to 10:15 A.M., at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church, 9th and Watkins Sts., Funeral Mass to begin 10:30 A.M. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Lenny's memory to the at https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate

Share condolences at www.gangemifuneralhome.net

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 17, 2019
