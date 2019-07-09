Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:15 AM
LEONARD COHEN

LEONARD COHEN Notice
COHEN
LEONARD
On July 7, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Sylvia Cohen, loving father of Jeffrey (Sherrie) Cohen, Alan (Lisa-Joy) Cohen, brother of Miriam Necowitz, adored grandfather of Justin, Lindsay (Mitch), Max and Rachel, cherished great grandfather of Quintin. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Tuesday 11:15 A.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Interment Shalom Memorial Memorial Park. Contributions in his memory may be made to Congregation Melrose B'nai Israel, 8339 Old York Rd., Elkins Park, PA 19027 or Multiple Sclerosis Society, 30 S. 17th St., Suite 800, Phila., PA 19103.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on July 9, 2019
