FELIXON
LEONARD
May 3, 2019 of Phila., PA. Brother of Paul Felixon and Shirley Glass. Uncle of Linda Glass, Greg Felixon, Andrea Felixon-Swartz, Jeffrey Glass and Steven Glass. Also survived by great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Graveside services are Sun. beginning 12:00 noon at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Collingdale, PA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Linda Glass. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Abramson Cancer Center, www.pennmedicine.org/cancer
Published on Philly.com on May 4, 2019