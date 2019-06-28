|
|
FINKELSTEIN D.O.
LEONARD
June 25, 2019, of Delray Beach, FL, Ventnor, NJ, and formerly Havertown, PA. Beloved husband of Marylyn (nee Caplan). Devoted father of Dr. Larry Finkelstein (Sande Freedman), Dr. Lisa Finkelstein (Dr. Marc Domsky) Dr. Robert Finkelstein (Nancy Hausman). Cherished brother of Gilbert Finkelstein. Proud grandfather of Jodi, Jamie, Dani, Brett, Jillian and Ally.
Leonard was a visionary and worked tirelessly at PCOM as an educator, a clinician and since 1990, as the College's sixth President.
Relatives and friends are invited to Memorial Services Sunday, June 30, 1 P.M., at the Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 North Jerome Ave., Margate, NJ 08402 (luncheon to follow). Contributions in his memory be made to Philadelphia College Of Osteopathic Medicine
www.levinefuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on June 28, 2019