Fitzpatrick Funeral Home
425 Lyceum Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
(215) 483-1702
BISIGNARO
LEONARD G.
April 27, 2019. Husband of the late Caroline (nee Donofrio) Bisignaro. Loving father of Lucille DiMidio and Leonard Bisignaro. Grandfather of 6 and great-grandfather of 1. Family and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday 9 A.M. at St. John the Baptist Church and to participate in his Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment Westminster Cemetery. Donations in Len's name to Friends of St. John the Baptist, 146 Rector St., Philadelphia, PA., 19127 would be apperciated by his family.

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 30, 2019
