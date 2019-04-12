|
MARSHALL
LEONARD J.
Of Haverford, Pa. and Pemaquid Point, New Harbor, Maine on April 10, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Barbara Mary Marshall. He is survived by his 8 children: Patrick (Kate), Kathleen (Joe) Tresse, Lee (Dana), Ellen (Nick) Stephan, Jane (Jeff) Kessler, Gina (Mark) Gatti, Beth (Corey) Stolte, and L.J., 11 grand-children and 4 great grand-children. Family and friends may call 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday in THE FUNERAL HOME OF JOHN STRETCH, 236 E. Eagle Rd, Havertown, Pa 19083 and 9:30 to 10:15 A.M. Tuesday in Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, 31 Pennswood Rd., Bryn Mawr, Pa followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 A.M. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to All Hallows' High School, 111 East 164th Street, Bronx, New York 10452 or to St. Patrick's Church, 380 Academy Hill Rd, P.O. Box 598, New Castle, Maine 04553.
