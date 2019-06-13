WASMANSKI

LEONARD JOSEPH

88, of Harleysville, PA passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was born in Wilkes Barre, PA on March 7, 1931, a son of the late Frank and Nellie (Krupinski) Wasmanski. Leonard has been living in Harleysville for the past 30 years, a member of Corpus Christi RC Church and an avid golfer who played weekly with the PA Grass-hoppers. He formerly resided in Conshohocken, PA where he was a manager at Nypel Chemical, Coached baseball for Plymouth Little League, semi-pro football for the Conshy Steelers and was a founding member of the Conshy Bears youth football league. His semi-pro team was able to defeat the inmate team of Graterford Prison which had never been done. Leonard served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict as a Sergeant.

While coaching youth sports he would make trophies for his team in his spare time then other coaches would ask him to do the same. This led to the creation of Don-Len Trophies, a company that sounds familiar to anyone that has looked at the underside of their awards. His three grandchildren will now be growing this company.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Wasmanski; two sons, Paul Wasmanski, Sr. and Leonard D. Wasmanski; and brother, Francis Wasmanski.

Survivors include two daughters-in-law, Nanci Wasmanski and Chrisann Peake; brother, Edmund (Dolores) Wasmanski; four grandchildren, Paul, David (Ellen), Jesse (Avery) and Aniela; and five great grand-children, Emma, Gerri, Anna, Madeline and a baby boy arriving in August. He is also survived by his companion of 15 years, Nancy Sylvester whose family very much thought of him as a second father and grandfather.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the MOORE, SNEAR & RUGGIERO FUNERAL HOME, 300 Fayette St., Conshohocken, PA 19428 and on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 9:00 to 9:45 A.M. at Corpus Christi RC Church, 900 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale, PA 19446. Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00 A.M. Interment will take place in St. John Neumann Cem., Chalfont, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

