|
|
SANELLI SR.
LEONARD L., SR.
Passed away peacefully on November 7, 2019, at 92. Devoted husband of the late Carolyn Sanelli. Loving father of Angela Donato (Michael), Rita Herington (Jeff), Jeanne Henney (Paul), Leonard Sanelli Jr. (Kristen), Lisa Ferraro (Robert Price), and the late Carol Ann Hill (Loyd). Brother of Angelo Sanelli (Irene) and pre-deceased by 5 other siblings. Also survived by 14 grand-children and 12 great-grand-children. Leonard was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He proudly served his country during WWII. Relatives and friends are invited to the Viewing on Sunday, November 10th, from 1 to 3 P.M., and Monday, November 11th, from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M., at
THE BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, Route 73 and Evesham Road, Marlton NJ, 856-983-1005. Funeral Service will begin at 10:30 A.M. on Monday at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Leonard's name to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053,
www.samaritannj.org
www.bradleyfhmarlton.com
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 9, 2019