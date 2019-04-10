Home

April 8, 2019, age 72. Son of the late Leo P. and Edith I. (nee Arcaro) Amodei. Brother of Maria T. Sapp (Duane). Uncle to James (Katherine) and Jeffrey (Trish). Great-uncle to Jimmy, Angelina, Robby, Jeffrey and Mary. Leonard will be sadly missed by his Maggiani cousins and special friend Richard Calhoun.
Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Friday April 12th, 9-10 A.M., Resurrection of Our Lord Church, 2000 Shelmire followed by Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Legion Post, 7976 Oxford Avenue, Phila,, PA 19111 would be appreciated by the family.

Arrangements by VISCONTO FUNERAL HOME, INC. www.viscontofuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 10, 2019
