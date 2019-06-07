|
PIRACCI
LEONARD M.
Of Hatboro, PA. Died Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Power Back Rehabilitation. He was 85 years old. Leonard was born April 15, 1934 in Philadelphia, PA. Son of the late Matthew E. Piracci and the late Maria V. Piracci (nee DelViscio). He is the beloved husband of Marie (nee: Forgione); loving brother Richard (Mary Lou); also survived by his nieces and nephews. Leonard was a proud US Army Veteran; he had a love for automobiles as well as volunteering for the Pennsylvania State Police Camp Cadet, making his own wine, cooking, and spending time with his family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 8:30 to 10:00 am., at THE ANGELONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 501 Easton Road, Willow Grove, PA 19090. His Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday morning, 11:00 A.M. at St. John Bosco Church, 235 E. County Line Road, Hatboro. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cem.
