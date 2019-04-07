Home

LEONARD WARREN M.D. Ph.D.

April 1, 2019, of Bala Cynwyd, PA and Woods Hole, MA. Cherished husband of Eve; loving father of Daniel (Hannah Ginsborg), Kit (Mark O'Brien), and Suzanne; adored grandfather of Noah, Will, and Naomi. A brilliant, gentle man known for his joie de vivre, wit, and taste, he had a distinguished scientific career as a professor at the University of Pennsylvania and a research scientist at the Marine Biological Laboratory, and, in later years, as an author of scientific biographies. Memorial service to be scheduled.

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 7, 2019
