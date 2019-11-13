|
MAYER
DR. LESLIE GORDON
Died in her home on November 12, 2019 in Gladwyne, PA. She was 69.
Dr. Mayer was born on Sept. 29, 1950 in Philadelphia, PA to Jeanette and Charles Gordon. She graduated from Skidmore College with a bachelor's degree in education and obtained her PhD in psychology from the University of Pennsylvania. She married David Mayer in 1976 and had two children, Jason and Emily. Leslie and David divorced, and in 1994 she married the late Allan Kalish of Philadelphia.
Dr. Mayer worked as a private practice psychotherapist for 13 years prior to founding Mayer Leadership Group, where she delivered one-on-one coaching to senior executives and boards of directors for the balance of her career.
Dr. Mayer was a devoted daughter, sister, mother, grand-mother, and friend. She was a patient and supportive person with a passion for literacy and music. She played five musical instruments, wrote original songs, and wrote and put on a musical entitled "Jobbed" about downsizing in the early 2000's U.S. economy. Inspiring creativity and passion in others was her life-long goal.
Dr. Mayer is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Jennifer Mayer; her daughter and son-in-law, Emily Mayer and Cory McCrummen; her brother Tod Gordon and wife Adrienne; her sister Nancy-Beth Sheerr; her mother Jeanette Gordon; her partner Stephen Galanter, and four grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father, Charles.
Dr. Mayer will be interred in a private ceremony. The family will be memorializing her life over several days of sitting Shiva at Leslie's home, from Wednesday evening to Friday afternoon. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Dr. Mayer. In lieu of flowers, please donate to City Year Philadelphia, 211 N. 13th Street, Suite 100, Phila., PA 19107, www.cityyear.org/philadelphia, where Dr. Mayer served as a Board Member.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 13, 2019