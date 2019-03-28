Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LESLIE JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LESLIE HARRISON JONES

Notice Condolences Flowers

LESLIE HARRISON JONES Notice
JONES
LESLIE HARRISON


Passed away on Jan. 20, 2019 in Charlottesville, VA at age 94. Les was born in Philadelphia, the fourth of Matthew H. and Marjorie S. Jones' five children. After serving with the U.S. Army Air Corps in Italy during World War II, he became an industrial arts and wood shop teacher, first in Philadelphia and then in the Charlottesville public schools. He played trumpet for the Philadelphia Eagles football team marching band in the 1960s.
He was also a skilled wood craftsman who worked on countless projects in his basement shop.
Les was married for 64 years to the late Phyllis Elizabeth Williamson, and raised two children, the late Liz Cherry Jones and Matthew Leslie Jones, who lives in Washington D.C. with his wife, Carol. He leaves behind many beloved family members and friends.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.