JONES
LESLIE HARRISON
Passed away on Jan. 20, 2019 in Charlottesville, VA at age 94. Les was born in Philadelphia, the fourth of Matthew H. and Marjorie S. Jones' five children. After serving with the U.S. Army Air Corps in Italy during World War II, he became an industrial arts and wood shop teacher, first in Philadelphia and then in the Charlottesville public schools. He played trumpet for the Philadelphia Eagles football team marching band in the 1960s.
He was also a skilled wood craftsman who worked on countless projects in his basement shop.
Les was married for 64 years to the late Phyllis Elizabeth Williamson, and raised two children, the late Liz Cherry Jones and Matthew Leslie Jones, who lives in Washington D.C. with his wife, Carol. He leaves behind many beloved family members and friends.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 28, 2019