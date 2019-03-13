KRASNO

LESTER ALLAN

74, of Pottsville, devoted and loving son, father, grandfather, cousin and friend, as well as distinguished lawyer, passed away in his residence on Monday afternoon. Born on Dec. 23rd, 1944 in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Honorable Isadore Krasno and wife Betty Markowitz.

Lester is survived by his three children and two grandchildren: Jason Krasno, of Philadelphia; Faith Krasno, of Wynnewood; Jesse Elijah Krasno, of Santa Monica, CA. His grandchildren, Benjamin Krasno and Skyler Williams. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Alice Krasno and his daughter Shana Krasno.

He was a member of the Oheb Zedeck Synagogue and an active member at the Beth Judah Congregation in Ventnor, NJ. Lester was a graduate of Potts-ville Area High School, Dickin-son College, and Villanova Law School.

He was a member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association, the Pennsylvania State Com-mittee in Law and Justice, and the Committee of Youth and Aging. Lester was a founding member of the Krasno Krasno & Onwudinjo Law Firm with offices in Pottsville and Phila-delphia and in 2016 the firm was voted Pennsylvania's Premiere Workman's Compen-sation Law Firm.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 14th, at 1:00 P.M. at LORD-BIXLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1818 Mahantongo Street, Pottsville with Rabbi Seth Phillips officiating. A Visitation with the family will be held from Noon until the time of the service in the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Oheb Zedeck Cemetery in Pottsville. In lieu of flowers (as they are traditionally not accepted for Jewish services), the family request contribu-tions in Lester's memory be made to: Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Hillside Rd. Pottsville, PA 17901.

Online condolences may be expressed at lordbixler.com

