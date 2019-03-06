|
LEVIN
LESTER
On March 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Berta (nee Yutkin) and the late Zelda (nee Clyman), loving father of Stephen (Joyce) Levin and Susan Fishbein, adored grandfather of Alan (Chantal), Mara (Aaron), Michael (Lindsay), Bobbi (Brad), Matthew (Sharon); also survvived by 11 great grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services Thursday 11 A.M. precisely at Har Zion Cemetery (Collingdale, PA.) (Sec. O). Shiva will be observed Thursday only from 1 P.M. to 9 P.M. at the residence of Stephen and Joyce Levin. Contributions in his memory may be made to The Glaucoma Research Foundation, 251 Post St., Suite 600, San Francisco, CA 94108, The Abramson Center for Jewish Life, 1425 Horsham Rd., North Wales, PA 19454 or The Tay-Sachs Foundation, 2409 E. Luke Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85016.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 6, 2019