MATHERS
LEWIS J., JR.
Of Newtown Square on May 7, 2019. Husband of 62 years of Barbara O'Leary Mathers and father of Laura Schmieder (Joseph), Christopher Mathers (Vreni Hommes), Dana Mathers (Ignacio Duran), Kenneth Mathers (Wynn Foor) and Eileen Mathers (Joseph Spinelli). Grandfather of 4 and great-grandfather of one. Brother of Claire McLouth and late Catherine Kamrow. He was a professor at Villanova University in Civil and Environmental Engineering from 1960 to 2001. Memorial Service at a later date. Please go to
www.danjolell.com for further information.
Published on Philly.com on May 10, 2019