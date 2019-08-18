Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Funeral Home
366 W Lancaster Ave
Wayne, PA 19087
610-989-9600
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donohue Funeral Home
366 W Lancaster Ave
Wayne, PA 19087
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Katharine of Siena
104 S. Aberdeen Avenue,
Wayne, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LEWIS BLUEMLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LEWIS W. "BILL" BLUEMLE M.D.


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LEWIS W. "BILL" BLUEMLE M.D. Notice
BLUEMLE, M.D.
LEWIS W. "BILL"


Age 98, of Bryn Mawr, PA, on August 13, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dolores "Dee" Bluemle (nee Batdorf). Loving father of Chris (Julie), Lauren, Susan and Amy (David). Brother of the late Elizabeth Hartung-David and Andrew Bluemle. Also survived by his 6 grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to visit the family Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 6 to 8 P.M., at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 W. LANCASTER AVE., WAYNE PA, 610-989-9600, and to his Funeral Mass Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 12 Noon, at St. Katharine of Siena Church, 104 S. Aberdeen Ave., Wayne, PA. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to College of Physicians of Philadelphia's "Lewis W. 'Bill' Bluemle Jr., M.D. Education Center", 19 S. 22nd Street, Phila., PA 19103.

Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LEWIS's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Funeral Home
Download Now