BLUEMLE, M.D.
LEWIS W. "BILL"
Age 98, of Bryn Mawr, PA, on August 13, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dolores "Dee" Bluemle (nee Batdorf). Loving father of Chris (Julie), Lauren, Susan and Amy (David). Brother of the late Elizabeth Hartung-David and Andrew Bluemle. Also survived by his 6 grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to visit the family Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 6 to 8 P.M., at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 W. LANCASTER AVE., WAYNE PA, 610-989-9600, and to his Funeral Mass Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 12 Noon, at St. Katharine of Siena Church, 104 S. Aberdeen Ave., Wayne, PA. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to College of Physicians of Philadelphia's "Lewis W. 'Bill' Bluemle Jr., M.D. Education Center", 19 S. 22nd Street, Phila., PA 19103.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 18, 2019