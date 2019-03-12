Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
LIBBIE G. (Goodman) KERN

LIBBIE G. (Goodman) KERN Notice
KERN
LIBBIE G. (nee Goodman)
On March 11, 2019. Wife of Abe Kern. Mother of Andrea (Fred) Hargraves, Stephen Kern and David (Christine) Kern. Grand-mother of Gavin, Joanna, Sarah and Jack. Great Grandmother of Makayla, Logan, Olivia, Mila, Brynn and Taylor. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Thursday, 1 P.M. precisely, at Montefiore Cemetery (Sarah Mausoleum), Jenkintown. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Contributions in her memory may be made to a .

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 12, 2019
