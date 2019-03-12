|
|
KERN
LIBBIE G. (nee Goodman)
On March 11, 2019. Wife of Abe Kern. Mother of Andrea (Fred) Hargraves, Stephen Kern and David (Christine) Kern. Grand-mother of Gavin, Joanna, Sarah and Jack. Great Grandmother of Makayla, Logan, Olivia, Mila, Brynn and Taylor. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Thursday, 1 P.M. precisely, at Montefiore Cemetery (Sarah Mausoleum), Jenkintown. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Contributions in her memory may be made to a .
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 12, 2019