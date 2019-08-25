Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Resources
More Obituaries for LIBBY WEISBERG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LIBBY (Magness) WEISBERG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LIBBY (Magness) WEISBERG Notice
WEISBERG
LIBBY (Magness)
August 19, 2019, of Cherry Hill, NJ. Wife of the late William Weisberg. Mother of Steven Weisberg, Michael (Ellen) Weisberg and Ruth Weisberg. Grandmother of Talia Kerch and Elliott Herbert. Sister of Bebe Weiss. Funeral and Int. Services will be private. Remembrances may be posted at www.Legacy.com. In lieu of flowers or gifts, contributions may be made to Volunteers for Israel - Philadelphia Region - David Goldberg Scholarship Fund (610) 584-0468.
PLATT MEM'L CHAPELS Inc.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LIBBY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Download Now