WEISBERG
LIBBY (Magness)
August 19, 2019, of Cherry Hill, NJ. Wife of the late William Weisberg. Mother of Steven Weisberg, Michael (Ellen) Weisberg and Ruth Weisberg. Grandmother of Talia Kerch and Elliott Herbert. Sister of Bebe Weiss. Funeral and Int. Services will be private. Remembrances may be posted at www.Legacy.com. In lieu of flowers or gifts, contributions may be made to Volunteers for Israel - Philadelphia Region - David Goldberg Scholarship Fund (610) 584-0468.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 25, 2019