FREEMAN
LILA ELAINE (nee Champaine)
Passed away on October 5, 2019, at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center after a brief illness. Born in Philadelphia, PA, on April 8, 1933, the birth announcement read "Prohibition Out, Champaine In," as she and her twin brother, Robert, were welcomed into the world by adoring parents. She grew up in South Philadelphia, graduating Olney High School in 1951, then following in her parents footsteps studying pharmacy at Philadelphia College of Pharmacy where she fell in love with her professor, Dr. Norman C. Freeman. She graduated in 1955 and began her career as a pharmacist at Gimbels Department Store on Market Street. Norman and Lila married on September 5, 1954, together creating a successful dental practice and raising a family throughout their 54-year marriage. Lila is survived by her loving family: son, Brian (Joan) D. Freeman of Medford, NJ, and daughter Amy Freeman-Ivanov (Alexander) of Basking Ridge, NJ. She is also survived by 3 adoring grand-children: David, Eric and Jessica. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Friday 1 PM precisely at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery (sec. 10), Collingdale, PA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Brian Freeman. Contributions in her memory may be made to Fox Chase Cancer Center,
www.foxchase.org.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 7, 2019