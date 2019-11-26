Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
215-482-8878
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
819 Cathedral Rd. (off Ridge Ave.)
Philadelphia, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
819 Cathedral Rd. (off Ridge Ave.)
Philadelphia, PA
LILIANE J.E. (Gouin) RAMEL


1933 - 2019
LILIANE J.E. (Gouin) RAMEL Notice
RAMEL
LILIANE J.E. (nee Gouin)


Peacefully on November 22, 2019. Liliane was born on Aug. 11, 1933 in Vesoul, France and at the age of 6 came to the United States. Wife of the late Frank L. Ramel, whom she married in 1954. The two of them loved ballroom dancing and traveling. Beloved mother of Liliane (Thomas) Finn, Laura (Thomas) Hillanbrand, Theresa (Michael) Kreppel, Valarie (James) Fadigan and the late Francis and Karen Ramel. Cherished grandmother of Craig, Kristan, Jonathan, Danielle, Michael and John Paul. Great-grandmother of Dominic. Sister of the late Roger Gouin.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing in CHURCH Saturday, 9 to 10:45 A.M., followed by her Funeral Mass, 11 A.M., at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church 819 Cathedral Rd. (off Ridge Ave.), Phila. 19128. Int. Calvary Cemetery.

CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY F.H., Inc.
215-482-8878

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 26, 2019
