Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LILLIAN SHOYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LILLIAN B. (Savich) SHOYER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LILLIAN B. (Savich) SHOYER Notice
SHOYER
LILLIAN B. (nee Savich)


On November 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arthur; Loving mother of Andrew (Paula) and Steven (Debbie Horwitz); Devoted grandmother of Emily, Samuel, Jacob, Joseph, Claire and Ben. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Friday, 11 A.M. precisely at Har Jehuda Cemetery (Sec. AN), Upper Darby, PA. Contri-butions in her memory may be made to Abramson Senior Care, 1425 Horsham Rd., North Wales, PA 19454 or to Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., Phila., PA 19130.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LILLIAN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -