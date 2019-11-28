|
|
SHOYER
LILLIAN B. (nee Savich)
On November 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arthur; Loving mother of Andrew (Paula) and Steven (Debbie Horwitz); Devoted grandmother of Emily, Samuel, Jacob, Joseph, Claire and Ben. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Friday, 11 A.M. precisely at Har Jehuda Cemetery (Sec. AN), Upper Darby, PA. Contri-butions in her memory may be made to Abramson Senior Care, 1425 Horsham Rd., North Wales, PA 19454 or to Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., Phila., PA 19130.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 28, 2019