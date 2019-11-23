Home

Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Graveside service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
King David Memorial Park
Bensalem, PA
Nov. 22, 2019; of Encinitas, CA, formerly of Melrose Park, PA; beloved wife of the late Harry "Hesh"; loving mother of Renee Tepper (Allen) and David Braverman (Helen); devoted sister of Geraldine Segal; cherished grandmother of Josh Tepper (Angie), Jessica Braverman and Alix Braverman (Peter Logli); adored great-grandmother of Molly, Oscar, Henry, Hazel and Ellis. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services, Sunday, 10:00 A.M., at King David Memorial Park, Bensalem, PA. Shiva will be observed at the residence of Helen and David, Sunday only. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Seacrest Village, Residence Assistance Fund, 211 Saxony Rd., Encinitas, CA 92024.

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 23, 2019
