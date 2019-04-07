|
|
MAIORANA
LILLIAN C.
Of Philadelphia and Bucks County, on Friday, March 29, 2019. She was 99. Beloved wife of the late James C. Maiorana, mother of the late Jimmy Maiorana. Dearest mother of; Arlene Maiorana, Lillian P. Morrone (late Dr. Charles C. Morrone Jr.), Connie Tolchin (Jack), sister of David Rupp and Rose Howeth. She is also survived by 8 dear grand-children: Linda Schindele, Jackie Venneri, Jimmy Maiorana, Charlene Woolman, Dr. Diane Vassalluzzo, Donna Jarett, Michael Tolchin, Christine Polisi, 18 Great Grandchildren: Jennifer, Ashley, Mario, Nickie, Molley, Emma, Laura, Nicole, Gianna, Gabriella, Jonathon, Jeffrey, Kevin, Stephanie, Emily, Joshua, Nicholas and Victoria and 4 great-great-grandchildren, Allie, Zachary, Ella Grace and Haley. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing on Monday April 8, 2019 from 10:15 A.M. until her Funeral Mass 11:15 A.M. at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 81 Swamp Rd. Newtown. Interment Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Langhorne. Contributions in her memory may be made to Joseph Polisi Memorial Fund c/o Children's Hospital 3401 Civic Center Blvd. Phila PA 19104.
www.fluehr.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 7, 2019