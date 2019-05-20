|
EPSTEIN
LILLIAN (nee Balaity)
on May 18, 2019. Wife of the late Joseph; mother of Jeffry, Mitchell (Merle), David (Marla) and Edward (Staci) Epstein; sister of the late Walter, Harold, and Samuel Balaity; cherished grandmother of Jaclyn (Dan) Bernstein, Brad, Howard, Evan (Amanda), Randi, Alec (Kristin), and Blair Epstein; great grand-mother of Eric and Abigail. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Monday, 12 noon at Roosevelt Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed Mon., Tues., and Wed. at the residence of David and Marla Epstein. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to the Deborah Hospital Foundation, 212 Trenton Rd., Browns Mills N.J. 08015 or a .
Published on Philly.com on May 20, 2019