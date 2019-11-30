Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for LILLIAN MOSS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LILLIAN G. (Goodman) MOSS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LILLIAN G. (Goodman) MOSS Notice
MOSS
LILLIAN G. (nee Goodman)
on November 28, 2019, age 110 years of Huntingdon Valley, PA. Beloved husband of the late Irving Moss, devoted mother of Dr. Edward G. Moss and Ada Moss Fleisher and husband Richard D. Fleisher, loving grandmother of Allison Moss (Tom Lillis), Jennifer Moss (Chris Sawyer) and Aaron Fleisher (Anissa Sepulveda) and Bubbie of Jessica & Jordan Lillis and Alec & Laurel Fleisher. Services and Interment Private. Contributions in her memory may be made to Hadassah Philadelphia Chapter, 1518 Walnut Street, #402, Philadelphia, PA 19102 or to any .

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LILLIAN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -