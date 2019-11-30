|
MOSS
LILLIAN G. (nee Goodman)
on November 28, 2019, age 110 years of Huntingdon Valley, PA. Beloved husband of the late Irving Moss, devoted mother of Dr. Edward G. Moss and Ada Moss Fleisher and husband Richard D. Fleisher, loving grandmother of Allison Moss (Tom Lillis), Jennifer Moss (Chris Sawyer) and Aaron Fleisher (Anissa Sepulveda) and Bubbie of Jessica & Jordan Lillis and Alec & Laurel Fleisher. Services and Interment Private. Contributions in her memory may be made to Hadassah Philadelphia Chapter, 1518 Walnut Street, #402, Philadelphia, PA 19102 or to any .
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 30, 2019