|
|
SCUTTI
LILLIAN "AUNT LILLY"
June 30, 2019, age 88, of Ardmore PA. Daughter of the late Carmela and Ralph. Sister of the late Mary Daniels (Domenic), the late Nicolette DeStefano (Alfonso), and the late Anthony Scutti (Lucy). Cherished aunt of many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Friday, July 5th, 9:30 to 10 A.M., at St. Colman Church, 11 Simpson Rd, Ardmore PA. Mass of Christian Burial 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Lillian's name to The PALM Center, 117 Ardmore Ave., Ardmore PA 19003.
ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, Inc.
Published on Philly.com on July 3, 2019