Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
LILLIAN "Lilly" (Mermelstein) TAUS

LILLIAN "Lilly" (Mermelstein) TAUS
TAUS
LILLIAN "Lilly" (nee Mermelstein)
April 23, 2019. Wife of the late Morris "Moishe". Mother of Rita (Mitchell) Gardner. Sister of Shirley Don. Grandmother of Staci (David) Friedman and David (Dana) Gardner. Great grandmother of Adam and Evan Friedman and Max Gardner. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Sunday 9:30 A.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second Street Pike, Southampton. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed Sunday evening and Monday at the home of Rita and Mitchell Gardner.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 25, 2019
