|
|
TAUS
LILLIAN "Lilly" (nee Mermelstein)
April 23, 2019. Wife of the late Morris "Moishe". Mother of Rita (Mitchell) Gardner. Sister of Shirley Don. Grandmother of Staci (David) Friedman and David (Dana) Gardner. Great grandmother of Adam and Evan Friedman and Max Gardner. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Sunday 9:30 A.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second Street Pike, Southampton. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed Sunday evening and Monday at the home of Rita and Mitchell Gardner.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 25, 2019