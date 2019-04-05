MAITIN

LILYAN M. (nee Miller)

Passed away peacefully on April 1, 2019. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Samuel Maitin. She is survived by her brother Norman Miller, son Izak Maitin (Joan Giannobile) and Ana (Ani) Maitin (William Mirsky) and five grandchildren: Nicolas, Zeke, Elias, Saira, and Samuel.

Lilyan was a deeply caring woman with strong values who gave to numerous causes and asked for very little for herself. She was dedicated to her family, fairness, and her husband's art-work and legacy. She enjoyed travel, independence, working, and those she worked with over the years at SmithKline, the Durham School, the American Poetry Center and the Brady Cancer Research Center at Hahnemann University Hospital. She will be deeply missed.

Funeral Services will be held On Sunday, April 7th, at 1 P.M. at Roosevelt Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, where two stained glass windows designed by her late husband are installed. Family and friends are invited to her home after-ward. Shiva will be held from 5 P.M. on Monday and Tuesday. Contributions in Lilyan's memory may be made to: Planned Parenthood of South-eastern Pennsylvania, 1144 Locust St., Phila., PA 19103, National Resources Defense Council, 40 West 20th St., NY, NY 10011 or American Civil Liberties Union of PA, P.O. Box 60173, Philadelphia, PA 19102.

