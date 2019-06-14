Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
LINDA A. (Lichorobiec) PIERCE

LINDA A. (Lichorobiec) PIERCE Notice
PIERCE
LINDA A. (nee Lichorobiec)


June 12, 2019. Beloved wife of Gene. Loving mother of Jeffrey (Linda), Susan Cox, Steven (Donnamarie), Gene Pierce, Kenneth Pierce (Janet), Ashley Pierce and the late Donnamarie Pierce. Loving grandmom and Ay-Ay to Amelia, Phillip, Allison, Daniel and Steven. Also survived by her siblings Paul Lichorobiec (Patty), Mark Lichorobiec (Margie) and the late Mary Leake; many nieces nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday 9 A.M. THE ROGERS FUNERAL HOME, 1426-30 S. 3rd St., Phila. followed by her Religious Services 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda's name can be made to the , 5455 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214.

www.rachubinskiandrogersfh.com

Published on Philly.com on June 14, 2019
