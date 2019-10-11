|
|
JUDD
LINDA CAROL (nee Fine)
On Oct. 9, 2019. Beloved wife of William Judd; loving mother of Shana Judd and Nina Judd; step-mother of Amy (Johnny) Lieberman, Michael (Ana) Judd; sister of Gwen (Jeff) Worthington; daughter of Pearl Fine; grandmother of Zachary Judd, Mateo Judd, Luna Judd and Richard Lieberman; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Sunday 12 noon precisely Roosevelt Mem. Pk. Shiva will be observed at the Worthington residence. Contri-butions in her memory may be made to The Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130 or the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, 2100 Arch St., Phila., Pa 19103.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 11, 2019