CHRISTOPHER
LINDA (nee Martorana)
Age 66, of Exton PA, peacefully at her home on Nov. 5, 2019. Beloved wife of Thomas C. Christopher for 45 years. Loving mother of Rachel Wiggins (Clint) and Lauren R. Tucker (Joey). Dear Lin Lin of Emily, Sydney and Thomas. Also survived by her brother, John Martorana (Guita) and her nieces and nephews, Marissa, Arielle, Sam, Keith and Abigail. Relatives and friends are invited to call, Sat. Nov. 9th from 12:30 to 1:30 P.M. at Daylesford Abbey, 220 S. Valley Rd. Paoli PA 19301. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 1:30 P.M., followed by reception in the Abbey dining room. Interment private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contri-butions in Linda's name may be made to Daylesford Abbey Healing Garden. Arrs. By
ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME INC.
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 7, 2019