Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LINDA CHRISTOPHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LINDA (Martorana) CHRISTOPHER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LINDA (Martorana) CHRISTOPHER Notice
CHRISTOPHER
LINDA (nee Martorana)


Age 66, of Exton PA, peacefully at her home on Nov. 5, 2019. Beloved wife of Thomas C. Christopher for 45 years. Loving mother of Rachel Wiggins (Clint) and Lauren R. Tucker (Joey). Dear Lin Lin of Emily, Sydney and Thomas. Also survived by her brother, John Martorana (Guita) and her nieces and nephews, Marissa, Arielle, Sam, Keith and Abigail. Relatives and friends are invited to call, Sat. Nov. 9th from 12:30 to 1:30 P.M. at Daylesford Abbey, 220 S. Valley Rd. Paoli PA 19301. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 1:30 P.M., followed by reception in the Abbey dining room. Interment private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contri-butions in Linda's name may be made to Daylesford Abbey Healing Garden. Arrs. By

ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME INC.

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LINDA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -