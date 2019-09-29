|
|
LANETTI
LINDA D.
Of Pottstown, on Sept. 25, 2019.
Beloved companion of Glenn A. Miksis of Pottstown; and loving daughter of Robert and Diane (Pacchione) Lanetti of Harleys-ville. Also survived by brother, Robert D. Lanetti (Joann) of Lansdale; niece, Nicole Lanetti of Lansdale; and aunt, Barbara Hill (Reginald) of Trappe.
Visitation 10 A.M. Tues., Oct. 1, 2019, at Corpus Christi Church, 900 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale. Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment private.
Arrangements are by the HUFF & LAKJER FUNERAL HOME, Lansdale.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 29, 2019