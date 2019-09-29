Home

Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Church
900 Sumneytown Pike
Lansdale, PA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Corpus Christi Church
900 Sumneytown Pike
Lansdale, PA
LINDA D. LANETTI

LINDA D. LANETTI Notice
LANETTI
LINDA D.


Of Pottstown, on Sept. 25, 2019.
Beloved companion of Glenn A. Miksis of Pottstown; and loving daughter of Robert and Diane (Pacchione) Lanetti of Harleys-ville. Also survived by brother, Robert D. Lanetti (Joann) of Lansdale; niece, Nicole Lanetti of Lansdale; and aunt, Barbara Hill (Reginald) of Trappe.
Visitation 10 A.M. Tues., Oct. 1, 2019, at Corpus Christi Church, 900 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale. Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment private.
Arrangements are by the HUFF & LAKJER FUNERAL HOME, Lansdale.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 29, 2019
