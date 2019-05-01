Home

LINDA D. VESHO

LINDA D. VESHO
VESHO
LINDA D.


75, of Lansdale, died Monday, April 29, 2019 at Elm Terrace Gardens, Lansdale. She was the loving wife of John Vesho. Friends and family are invited to call from 2:00 - 4:00 P.M., Sunday, May 5th at HUFF & LAKJER FUNERAL HOME, 701 Derstine Ave., Lansdale. An additional viewing will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 A.M., Monday, May 6th at St. Stanislaus Roman Catholic Church, 51 Lansdale Ave., Lansdale, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. Interment in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont.

Published on Philly.com on May 1, 2019
