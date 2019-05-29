THORBAHN

LINDA DIANE

53, of Malvern PA, passed away May 19, 2019. She was born in Meadowbrook at Holy Redeemer Hospital, PA on June 27, 1965 to Charles and Katherine Oschman Bogle. Linda was the beloved wife of G. Scott Thorbahn Jr. with whom she shared 24 years of marriage. In addition to her husband Scott, Linda is survived by her daughter, Megan; her 2 sons, Stephen and Peter; her parents, Charles and Katherine, her brother, Chuck Bogle and her sister, Debbie Craig.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Linda's Visitation on Monday, June 3, 2019, from 7 to 9 P.M., at MAUGER/GIVNISH INC. FUNERAL HOME, 24 Monument Ave., Malvern PA, and Tuesday morning, from 10 to 11 A.M., at St. Patrick Church, 104 Channing Avenue, Malvern PA, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 A.M. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Linda's memory to

https://glioblastomafoundation.org/ www.maugergivnish.com





