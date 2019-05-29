Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
(610) 644-2240
For more information about
LINDA THORBAHN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
104 Channing Avenue
Malvern, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
104 Channing Avenue
Malvern, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LINDA THORBAHN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LINDA DIANE THORBAHN


1965 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
LINDA DIANE THORBAHN Notice
THORBAHN
LINDA DIANE


53, of Malvern PA, passed away May 19, 2019. She was born in Meadowbrook at Holy Redeemer Hospital, PA on June 27, 1965 to Charles and Katherine Oschman Bogle. Linda was the beloved wife of G. Scott Thorbahn Jr. with whom she shared 24 years of marriage. In addition to her husband Scott, Linda is survived by her daughter, Megan; her 2 sons, Stephen and Peter; her parents, Charles and Katherine, her brother, Chuck Bogle and her sister, Debbie Craig.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Linda's Visitation on Monday, June 3, 2019, from 7 to 9 P.M., at MAUGER/GIVNISH INC. FUNERAL HOME, 24 Monument Ave., Malvern PA, and Tuesday morning, from 10 to 11 A.M., at St. Patrick Church, 104 Channing Avenue, Malvern PA, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 A.M. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Linda's memory to
https://glioblastomafoundation.org/

www.maugergivnish.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
Download Now